State requires fast reports from employers on COVID-19 cases

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico environmenal regulators have ordered employers to promptly report coronavirus cases to the state.

An emergency rule issued by the Environmental Department requires employers to report positive COIVD-19 cases to the department within four hours of being notified of the case.

The department said the emergency rule will remain in effect for up to 120 days unless a permanent rule is adopted before the end of the 120 days.

“By requiring employers to report positive cases in a timely manner, the state will be able to more rapidly respond to workplaces, providing immediate guidance and support to employers and preventing the spread of COVID-19 beyond the infected employees," the department said.

However, the department said that in more than 280 instances, employers were aware of cases at least three days before the department learned of them, the Las Cruces Sun News reported.

