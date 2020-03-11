State to get up to $6 million to deal with the coronavirus

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota will get up to $6 million in federal funds to contain and mitigate the spread of the coronavirus, although no cases have been confirmed in the state as of now.

Congress passed and President Donald Trump signed legislation last week appropriating $8.3 billion for COVID-19 preparedness, prevention and treatment efforts.

The vast majority of people recover from the new virus. According to the World Health Organization, people with mild illness recover in about two weeks, while those with more severe illness may take three to six weeks to recover.

The North Dakota Emergency Commission voted Tuesday to accept the federal funds at the request of the state Department of Health. About half of the funding will be allocated for supplies, including personal protective equipment.

Nearly $2 million will go to partners, including the National Guard, Department of Emergency Services and local public health care providers.

The rest will cover salaries and wages of those dealing with the virus and for equipment to test samples submitted to the state lab.