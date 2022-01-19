State to help train insurance brokers for underserved cities

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Gov. Ned Lamont and Connecticut’s health care exchange announced plans Wednesday to launch a training program for licensed independent insurance brokers in the state’s three largest cities.

James Michel, the chief executive of Access Health CT, said once these brokers are licensed, they will be certified to sell insurance on the state’s health care exchange and will not be tied to any particular insurance carriers. The plan is to have the brokers in the markets by November, when enrollment in the exchange begins.