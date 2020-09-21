State universities cancel spring break, public schools close

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Spring break at Connecticut's four state universities was canceled and several public schools around the state were closed Monday because of the resurgence of the coronavirus.

Leigh Appleby, a spokesman for the Connecticut State Colleges & Universities system, said Monday that spring break, originally scheduled for March 15 to March 21, has been canceled at Central Connecticut State University in New Britain, Southern Connecticut State University in New Haven, Western Connecticut State University in Danbury and Eastern Connecticut State University in Willimantic.

The start date for the spring semester at the four universities has also been pushed back one week later to Jan. 26.

CCSU President Zulma Toro said in an announcement to students that the changes will “help ensure the health and safety of our campuses.”

“At this time, we are developing our plans for next semester and our intent is to continue the combination of on ground and remote classes and activities,” Toro said.

The state's community colleges and Charter Oak State College will follow the original schedule, Appleby said.

In other coronavirus news in Connecticut:

___

LOCAL SCHOOLS CLOSED

Several public kindergarten through Grade 12 schools were closed Monday and all classes moved to remote learning after positive coronavirus tests.

The schools include all Weston schools, Southington High School, Torringford Elementary School in Torrington, Discovery Interdistrict Magnet School and the Luis Muñoz Marin School in Bridgeport and the Noah Webster Micro Society Magnet School in Hartford.

Some schools will be closed for two days and others longer while contact tracing and cleaning are done, officials said.

___

CONGRESSWOMAN SIDELINED

U.S. Rep. Jahana Hayes said Monday that she developed a fever after testing positive for the coronavirus over the weekend.

Hayes, a Democrat who represents the 5th Congressional District that comprises much of western Connecticut, posted a journal entry on Twitter that also said her breathing is labored.

“Spiked a fever yesterday. Tylenol helped,” Hayes wrote.

Hayes announced Saturday that she and all of her staff were going into quarantine and getting tested after one of her aides tested positive for the virus. Her test came back positive on Sunday.