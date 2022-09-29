States spend federal COVID aid on roads, buildings, seawalls DAVID A. LIEB and KAVISH HARJAI, Associated Press Sep. 29, 2022 Updated: Sep. 29, 2022 11:07 a.m.
Standing 14 stories tall, the Docking State Office Building is one of Kansas' largest and oldest state workplaces. It's also largely vacant, despite a prime location across from the Capitol.
So Kansas officials are planning to spend $60 million of federal pandemic relief funds to help finance its demolition and replace it with a slimmed-down, three-story building designed to host meetings and events.
