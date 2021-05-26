Still flying at 97: Autobiography recounts WWII pilot's life MATTHEW BARAKAT, Associated Press May 26, 2021 Updated: May 26, 2021 1:27 p.m.
1 of9 Former WWII bomber pilot and commercial airline pilot, John Billings, talks to a reporter at his home in Woodstock, Va., Wednesday, May 5, 2021. Billings, 97, was a World War II pilot with members of the OSS Society. He continues to fly, working as a volunteer to transport patients in need to specialized medical centers through a program called Angel Flight. Steve Helber/AP Show More Show Less
FALLS CHURCH, Va. (AP) — If he's not airborne, there's a good chance you will find 97-year-old John Billings at his home airport in Luray, Virginia.
A recent heart attack prevents him, for now, from piloting solo, but he still routinely flies his Cessna four-seater when a co-pilot can join him. A lifetime of flying, going back to his days as a 21-year-old bomber pilot in Italy and then flying secret missions with the Office of Strategic Services, the forerunner to the CIA, is recounted in “Special Duties Pilot,” an autobiography scheduled for release next month by Pen and Sword Books.
Written By
MATTHEW BARAKAT