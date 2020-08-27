Stolen vehicle pursuit ends with suspect shot by police

EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio (AP) — A police chase of a stolen car in a Cleveland suburb ended early Thursday when an officer shot and wounded the driver, who authorities said had exited the vehicle with a gun in his hand.

East Cleveland police said the chase began around 12:30 a.m. Three men were in the vehicle, and they eventually got out and ran off, authorities said.

Officers chased after the driver, who then raised a firearm sideways while running from police, authorities said. At least one officer then opened fire, and the man was struck by at least one shot.

The wounded man was taken to a hospital, but his name and further details on his condition were not disclosed. No officers were injured in the incident.

The two other men in the vehicle remain at large.