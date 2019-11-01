Storm damage leaves Pine Street a ‘disaster’

Heavy winds downed massive trees on Pine Street, effectively closing the road. The trees fell late in the night on Oct. 31, also cutting power to the road.

The heavy winds and rain made for a scary Halloween for residents of Pine Street.

Carolyn “Kelly” Barney, a homeowner of the street for more than 40 years, said she was awoken about midnight, Nov. 1, when her 246-year-old home “shuddered and shook.” She said a large tree fell across the roadway, snapping a telephone pole and downing wires.

Barney said she informed United Illuminating and the city, since power was out for the entire neighborhood. Crews were on site midday Nov. 1 removing the trees that blocked both ends of the roadway. There was no timetable on power restoration at noon Nov. 1.

“It was incredible,” said Barney, adding the falling tree torn down the wires from her home, as well as the conduit that ran to her roof. “This was a real disaster. We were all trapped here because of this.”

Pine Street is off Route 108 (Shelton Avenue) and connects to Willoughby Road.

Winds throughout the state were gusting to more than 50 mph, knocking down trees and leaving thousands without power on Friday morning.

At 5 a.m., Eversource reported 84,964 customers without electricity. That number dropped to 72,098 by 9 a.m. United Illuminating reported 4,288 customers without power at that time. That number rose to 6,647 by 9 a.m.

