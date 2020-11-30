Storm knocks out power to hundreds in Shelton

SHELTON — More than 800 households remained without power Monday evening as heavy rain and gusty winds continue to pound the state.

United Illuminating’s outage map has 850 households, 4.55 percent of the company’s 18,689 total customers in Shelton, without power as of 5 p.m.

The city’s Public Safety and Emergency Services Director Michael Maglione said “most likely that’s a limb that shorted the system.”

Maglione said when UI crews are able to arrive at the scene, they will "reset the breaker and the power will be on in a couple hours.”

Outside of that specific issue, Maglione said there is not much additional damage. He said there are some trees down in the city, but mostly limbs that have fallen onto the road.

Overall, thousands have been left without power due to the storm. By 4:30 p.m., the number of Eversource customers without power increased to 27,793, with United Illuminating reporting 1,152 outages, the majority in Shelton.

A wind advisory went into effect for Connecticut at 3 p.m. Monday and continues through 1 a.m. Tuesday. The weather service said winds should hover around 20 to 35 mph, with gusts between 45 and 55 mph likely.

“Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result,” the advisory said.

The weather service said most of southern Connecticut — along with Long Island, Brooklyn and Queens in New York — will see the strongest winds.

As the storm hits Connecticut, the weather service said possible thunderstorms could develop with the heavy rain in the afternoon.

The storm will bring 1 to 2 inches of rain to the state, with locally higher totals possible. This amount of rain could cause minor street flooding.

There is also a gale warning for the Long Island Sound.

