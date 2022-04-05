Storms batter aging power grid as climate disasters spread MATTHEW BROWN, CAMILLE FASSETT, PATRICK WHITTLE, JANET MCCONNAUGHEY and JASEN LO, Associated Press April 5, 2022 Updated: April 5, 2022 11:30 p.m.
4 of15 Lynn Mason Courtney, a blind cancer survivor living in a retirement community, speaks to a reporter about the difficulties she has faced from power outages that have hit the retirement community for people with disabilities where she lives, Wednesday, March 9, 2022, in Bethel, Maine. "I developed hypothermia. I was dehydrated," Courtney said. Robert F. Bukaty/AP Show More Show Less
Power outages from severe weather have doubled over the past two decades across the U.S., as a warming climate stirs more destructive storms that cripple broad segments of the nation’s aging electrical grid, according to an Associated Press analysis of government data.
Forty states are experiencing longer outages — and the problem is most acute in regions seeing more extreme weather, U.S. Department of Energy data shows. The blackouts can be harmful and even deadly for the elderly, disabled and other vulnerable communities.
Written By
MATTHEW BROWN, CAMILLE FASSETT, PATRICK WHITTLE, JANET MCCONNAUGHEY and JASEN LO