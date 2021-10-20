Storms head for fire-ravaged California amid drought

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Showers drifted across the drought-stricken and fire-scarred landscape of Northern California on Wednesday, trailed by a series of progressively stronger storms that are expected to bring significant rain and snow into next week, forecasters said.
The shift to wet weather comes amid historic dryness that led Gov. Gavin Newsom late Tuesday to expand an emergency drought declaration to the entire state, including major population centers, giving water officials authority to enact mandatory water restrictions.