Storms move through Connecticut, spark tornado warning

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Strong storms are being blamed for downed trees, flooding and power outages across parts of central and eastern Connecticut.

The string of thunderstorms, packing heavy rains and gusting winds, triggered tornado warnings in several counties. Residents of Hartford, Tolland and Windham counties were urged Wednesday evening to seek shelter in basements or the lowest levels of buildings, and to avoid windows. Forecasters said the storms were moving through the state at about 25 mph (40 kph).

Eversource, the state's largest utility, reported more than 4,100 outages as of 8 p.m. A large portion of those outages, more than 2,500, were in Manchester where there were reports of downed trees on homes and powerlines.

All tornado warnings expired at 7:30 p.m. Additional storms, likely less severe, were predicted later Wednesday night.