Street flooding in and around New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A strong mid-afternoon thunderstorm has caused street flooding in and around New Orleans.

Social media users showed pictures of bumper-deep water in various locations in the city Monday afternoon. In neighboring St. Bernard Parish, officials said in a news release that standing water prompted the temporary closure of two major thoroughfares.

The National Weather Service issued a flood warning for the area until 5:45 p.m.