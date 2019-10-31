Stroke support group to discuss stress relief

The Griffin Health Stroke Support Group will host a discussion on overcoming stress Nov. 11.

The Griffin Health Stroke Support Group will discuss tips for overcoming stress on Monday, Nov. 11, from 5:30-6:30 p.m., at The Center for Cancer Care at Griffin Hospital, 350 Seymour Ave., Derby.

The discussion will cover mindfulness and how attempting to control breathing and to focus on the moment can help manage stress. The meeting also will discuss sleep and its important role in overcoming stress and fatigue, and basic nutrition and exercise ideas to help boost energy.

The Griffin Health Stroke Support Group provides education to survivors and caregivers to help them understand physiological and psychological effects post stroke, and provides an emotional outlet through group discussions. Guest speakers will be invited to discuss various topics, including fatigue, stress, exercise and local and national resources.

The group meets on the second Monday of each month and is open to everyone. For more information, contact Griffin Hospital Rehabilitation Services at 203-732-7445.