Strong Start Early Care and Education to open new Shelton location

Strong Start Early Care & Education has announced the opening of a new location in Shelton in June.

The second Strong Start will be located at 901 Bridgeport Avenue, built by RD Scinto, and offers brand-new facilities for its educational program from infancy through pre-k.

“Our Shelton school will offer around 95 square feet of space per child in an industry that does not come close to that ratio,” said Marc Hoffman, founder and owner of Strong Start. “This location allows us to implement our high-quality model and is conveniently located for parents living or working in the area, as well as our teachers. The new construction also allows us input toward an optimal design that lends itself towards a Reggio Emilia inspired learning environment.”

The inquiry-based approach used at Strong Start is child-responsive and highly effective, instilling a life-long love of learning, a press release said. Area families have already seen the benefits of such a program, evident in an ever-growing wait list, it said.

“We wanted to be close to our Trumbull location because of the number of families in need of a high-quality early childhood program,” added Christina Masciola, executive director of Strong Start. “By clustering the schools, our administrative structure will have a presence at both as well.”

Strong Start supports the well-being of staff members, providing ample sick days and vacation time, insurance benefits, and professional development opportunities.

Features and benefits of Strong Start in Shelton include a 16,700 square-foot school; an 8,000 square-foot outdoor playground; an 1,000 square-foot indoor gym; and a media center.

“At Strong Start, we understand that the cost of quality childcare and early education is a significant factor in a parent's choice of school,” said Hoffman. “We understand the need for value, and we price the tuition for our schools to be competitive with other programs in the area. It is our goal to ensure that our high-quality programs and state-of-the-art facilities are accessible to as many families as possible.”

Registrations for enrollment are being taken now. A limited number of families that pre-register for the new Shelton school will receive two weeks of free tuition for each child that is enrolled. This offer does not apply to current Strong Start families.

For more information or to register, call 203-816-6884 or visit www.astrongstart.com. For testimonials from Strong Start families, visit http://goo.gl/G0cZd2.