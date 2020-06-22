Student wins West Virginia opioid abuse awareness contest

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — An elementary school student has won a contest aimed at raising awareness of prescription painkiller abuse in West Virginia.

Fourth grader Taylor Wright of Lashmeet/Matoaka Elementary School in Mercer County was selected as the statewide winner in the Kids Kick Opioids contest, Attorney General Patrick Morrisey said in a news release.

The winning design depicts people trapped inside a pill bottle with the message "Don’t bottle up your family over your addiction.” It's a reminder that opioid abuse goes far beyond a person using drugs, the statement said.

The entry was chosen from among more than 3,500 students statewide and will appear in newspapers across West Virginia as part of Morrisey's public service announcement.

Rivesville Middle School eighth grader Dakota Niebergau in Marion County and St. Paul Catholic School eighth grader Mia Pietranon in Weirton were named state runners-up.

Regional winners will have their work displayed at the state Capitol in Charleston.