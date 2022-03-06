Students returning to West Virginia school after fire

ROMNEY, W.Va. (AP) — Students are returning to the West Virginia Schools for the Deaf and the Blind in Romney this week after a fire destroyed the school's old administration building.

The fire was reported early on the morning of Feb. 26. No one was injured but the building was a total loss, and servers housed there that powered Internet and telephone service for the campus required exetensive repairs, according to a news release from the West Virginia Department of Education. Students were moved to remote learning.