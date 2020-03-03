Students suffer minor injuries after school bus overturns

BELLEVUE, Wash. (AP) — Two elementary students have minor injuries after a school bus overturned in Bellevue.

KING-TV reports the school bus driver told police the bus was at the top of a hill when the brakes failed and the bus rolled downhill.

The school bus hit a vehicle, which stopped the bus from hitting a home. The bus overturned with the driver and two elementary students inside. The accident happened on 154 Place SE after school Monday.

It's unclear what school the children attended.