Students, teacher earn SHS honors

Shelton High School's January students of the month. Shelton High School's January students of the month. Photo: Contributed Photo Photo: Contributed Photo Image 1 of / 3 Caption Close Students, teacher earn SHS honors 1 / 3 Back to Gallery

Shelton High School recently announced its January students of the month as well as its employee of the month.

The students honored were Amer Abdel-Hack, Michael Alberici, Alish Araujo, Alisha Aroujo, Kayla Bailey, Periklis Basimakopoulos, Brianna Branco, Christopher Bravo, Megan Breunig, Rachel Brown, Christine Brumaire, Emily Carlin, Madelyn Cyr, Matthew Darak, Benjamin DeMartino, John Esteves, Jacob Falcioni, Bella Gilotti, Greta Gelumbickas, Rose Hermann, Kyla Holman, Florian Hurlbert, Lindsey Iadorola, Adam Kida, TeaWon Kim, Juliana Kost, Erin Kovarczi, John Kozey, Eric Larsen, Amanda Lesmes, Michael Lesmes, Jason Loh, Christian Magel, Vincent Mallozzi, John Montanez, Liam O'Brien, Luke Pacheco, Gavin Powe, Jazmyn Prieto, Brendan Reilly, Marco Rossi, Andria Sayoufi, Brendan Smith, Daniel Straborny, Lindsay Taylor, Nathan Wieler, Ananya Yadav, Michael Yurman and Carly Zerella.

Shelton High’s employee of the month was math curriculum leader Tracey Rado.