Study: Parasite devastated Chesapeake Bay oysters in 1980s

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (AP) — Viruses aren’t the only sources of disease that evolve quickly — the rapid evolution of a one-celled organism may explain a disease that devastated bay shellfish in the 1980s and is still a major challenge, a new study finds.
The study, just published in Scientific Reports, a peer-reviewed research journal, concluded that a highly virulent form of Perkinsus marinus, the parasite that causes the Dermo disease, emerged in the 1980s to devastate oyster populations in the Chesapeake Bay.