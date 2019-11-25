Study says Dubuque Regional Airport running out of room

DUBUQUE, Iowa (AP) — A new study says that, even after investing $37 million in a new commercial airline terminal, Dubuque Regional Airport likely will need more room and facilities to handle increased general aviation traffic and larger regional jets.

The Telegraph Herald reports that the study comes as airport officials plan expansion and construction needs for the next 20 years.

It says the airport has run out of hangar space, and the Federal Aviation Administration is projecting growth in private business flights.

Todd Dalsing will become the airport director this week, and he says the old airport terminal is being razed to make space for new hangars.

The Coffman Associates study says continued growth in the University of Dubuque’s aviation program also will put pressure on the airport. The university plans to add six aircraft by the end of next year.

