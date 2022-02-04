Stung by prison battle, Kurds say they need help against IS SAMYA KULLAB, Associated Press Feb. 4, 2022 Updated: Feb. 4, 2022 2:05 p.m.
1 of6 Civilians return to the city after fighting subsideds in Hassakeh, Syria, Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022. The Islamic State group's Jan. 20 attack on the prison in Hassakeh was the biggest military operation by the extremist group since the fall of their self-declared caliphate in 2019. Baderkhan Ahmad/AP Show More Show Less
HASSAKEH, Syria (AP) — Weeks after the long, furious battle with militants from the Islamic State group over a prison in northwestern Syria, the mangled wreckage of a car used by suicide bombers still sat outside its perimeter. Cranes put in place new cement blast walls to close off the entrance.
Gaping holes remained in the prison’s outer wall, an ominous reminder of the IS inmates who escaped during the fighting.