Subdued 9/11 remembrances reflect Boston's invisible scars WILLIAM J. KOLE, Associated Press Sep. 9, 2021 Updated: Sep. 9, 2021 2:18 a.m.
1 of15 Virginia Buckingham, former CEO of the Massachusetts Port Authority, or Massport, stands for a photograph, Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021, near the Logan Airport 9/11 Memorial, at Boston Logan International Airport, in Boston. Buckingham was in charge when the 9/11 hijackers boarded the two flights that left Boston and ended up bringing down the World Trade Center towers in September of 2001. Steven Senne/AP Show More Show Less
BOSTON (AP) — Tucked in a grove of ginkgo trees, a glass cube at Logan International Airport pays tribute to those lost aboard the two jetliners that took off from Boston and were hijacked by terrorists who flew them into the World Trade Center towers.
But it’s mostly silent homage. The memorial etched with the names of those who perished aboard American Airlines Flight 11 and United Airlines Flight 175 draws few visitors. And the airport’s other nods to its role in the tragedy — American flags that fly above the jetways at the gates where the flights departed — go mostly unnoticed and unremarked.
