NEW LONDON, Conn. (AP) — A 23-year-old Navy submariner has pleaded not guilty to charges he killed his wife with a hammer and set their house on fire in an attempt to kill their infant son.

Petty Officer 2nd Class George Dodson II waived his right to a probable cause hearing Monday and pleaded not guilty in Superior Court to charges including murder, attempted murder and arson in connection with the July 20 death of his wife, 23-year-old Shelby Dodson.