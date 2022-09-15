Success for party of 'Sweden first' energizes global right
VANESSA GERA and JAN M. OLSEN, Associated Press
STOCKHOLM (AP) — The Sweden Democrats party was founded by neo-Nazis and skinheads in the 1980s. Today, the rebranded and reformed nationalist party stands on the edge of unprecedented influence.
Following a weekend election held amid fears of rising crime, the anti-immigration party is the now second-most popular party in the Scandinavian country.