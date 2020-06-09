Sudan militia leader in custody on Darfur war crimes charges

BANGUI, Central African Republic (AP) — Sudanese militia leader Ali Kushayb, who is charged with 50 crimes against humanity and war crimes related to the conflict in Darfur, has been arrested more than 13 years after a warrant was issued for him, authorities said Tuesday.

Kushayb surrendered to authorities in a remote corner of northern Central African Republic, near the country's border with Sudan, International Criminal Court spokesman Fadi El Abdallah said. The court said in a statement that Kushayb was in ICC detention, but did not immediately elaborate on where he was being held.

In the Darfur conflict, rebels from the territory’s ethnic central and sub-Saharan African community launched an insurgency in 2003, complaining of oppression by the Arab-dominated government in Khartoum.

The government responded with a scorched-earth assault of aerial bombings and unleashed militias known as the Janjaweed, who are accused of mass killings and rapes. Up to 300,000 people were killed and 2.7 million were driven from their homes.

Kushayb is accused of commanding thousands of Janjaweed militia back in 2003-2004. The ICC says he “personally participated in some of the attacks against civilians.”

Central African Republic Attorney General Eric Didier Tambo confirmed to The Associated Press that Kushayb had been extradited to The Hague in the Netherlands on Tuesday after being brought to Bangui the day before.

An International Criminal Court arrest warrant was issued for Kushayb in 2007. It was not immediately known how long he had been in Central African Republic.

Kushayb and former Sudanese President Omar al-Bashir evaded arrest on war crimes charges for more than a decade amid reluctance by other African nations to carry out arrest warrants.

Al-Bashir traveled abroad freely. and it was not until after he was deposed last year that Sudanese authorities agreed to extradite him to The Hague. However, the ex-president has not yet been turned over to the ICC.

Human Rights Watch welcomed Kushayb’s detention.

“Today is a landmark day for justice for victims of atrocities committed across Darfur and their families,” said Elise Keppler, associate director of the group’s International Justice Program. “The world watched in horror as Sudan’s government carried out brutal attacks on Darfur civilians, killing, raping, burning and looting villages, starting in 2003. But after 13 years, justice has finally caught up with one major fugitive of the crimes.

Kushayb's arrest underscored the importance of the International Criminal Court, which has faced fierce criticism from the United States.

“Justice is not always immediately possible, making the ICC’s role as a permanent court so critical,” she said. “ICC arrest warrants have no expiration date, but do rely on cooperation from states to be enforced.”

Corder reported from The Hague. Krista Larson in Dakar contributed.