SHELTON — The Nasufi family is offering residents ice cream with a twist.

Sugar Rush USA officially opened its doors at 901 Bridgeport Ave. on Monday, offering a product its founders Ali and Flamur Nasufi say is “revolutionizing the future of delicious desserts through the combination of science, technology and culinary arts.”

What sets Sugar Rush USA apart from other ice cream shops is the fact it uses liquid nitrogen in its ice cream.

The shop’s ice cream is made using a premium cream base which is then flash frozen with food-grade liquid nitrogen to instantly create a perfect scoop, every single time. Toppings are then added, and the luxury dessert is ready to be served.

“As ice cream lovers ourselves, we wanted to incorporate some of the things we are passionate about, such as science, technology, and of course ice cream, to create exciting dessert experiences for our patrons,” the Nasufis said. “Our broad menu has a little something for everyone and if there’s one thing you can be sure of, it’s that we sugar coat everything.”

The Nasufis say Sugar Rush USA is a new, independent shop that aims to create unforgettable ice cream products and experiences unlike any others currently on the market.

The company offers a wide range of products to suit the taste buds of every customer and aims to create a fun experience for the visual senses, too.

The menu features nitrogen-infused ice cream in a variety of flavors as well as cookies, soft-serve ice cream, stuffed donuts, French crepes, shakes, cereal and various beverages.

For more information about Sugar Rush USA, visit www.sugarrushusa.com

