Suicide bomber detonates near Somalia's presidential palace HASSAN BARISE, Associated Press Feb. 13, 2021 Updated: Feb. 13, 2021 4:30 a.m.
1 of8 A civilian man who was wounded in a bombing is stretchered into a hospital in Mogadishu, Somalia, Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021. Police say a suicide bomber died and a number of civilians were wounded when a vehicle exploded near a checkpoint outside the presidential palace in Somalia's capital, Mogadishu. Farah Abdi Warsameh/AP Show More Show Less
2 of8 A man walks past wreckage at the scene of a bombing in Mogadishu, Somalia, Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021. Police say a suicide bomber died and a number of civilians were wounded when a vehicle exploded near a checkpoint outside the presidential palace in Somalia's capital, Mogadishu. Farah Abdi Warsameh/AP Show More Show Less 3 of8
4 of8 A man helps a civilian who was wounded in a bombing, outside a hospital in Mogadishu, Somalia, Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021. Police say a suicide bomber died and a number of civilians were wounded when a vehicle exploded near a checkpoint outside the presidential palace in Somalia's capital, Mogadishu. Farah Abdi Warsameh/AP Show More Show Less
5 of8 A woman who was wounded in a bombing is stretchered into a hospital in Mogadishu, Somalia, Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021. Police say a suicide bomber died and a number of civilians were wounded when a vehicle exploded near a checkpoint outside the presidential palace in Somalia's capital, Mogadishu. Farah Abdi Warsameh/AP Show More Show Less 6 of8
7 of8 People walk past wreckage at the scene of a bombing in Mogadishu, Somalia, Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021. Police say a suicide bomber died and a number of civilians were wounded when a vehicle exploded near a checkpoint outside the presidential palace in Somalia's capital, Mogadishu. Farah Abdi Warsameh/AP Show More Show Less
8 of8
MOGADISHU, Somalia (AP) — Police say a suicide bomber died and seven civilians were wounded when a vehicle exploded near a checkpoint outside the presidential palace in Somalia's capital, Mogadishu.
Police spokesman Sadiq Ali Adan says the driver defied orders to stop on Saturday morning, and police opened fire as passersby ran for their lives. He says more than a dozen vehicles were destroyed in the blast.