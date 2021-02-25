Suit: Police excessive force caused Indiana woman's death

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The estate of an Indianapolis woman who died from a lack of oxygen in 2019 after officers restrained her facedown in a church is suing the city and its police department, alleging that officers caused her death by using excessive force.
The federal lawsuit contends that the city and its police department violated Eleanor Northington's Fourth and 14th Amendment rights. It alleges officers used “excessive force, principally handcuffs" to restrain her and wrestled the obese woman to the floor on her stomach, “placing a knee in her back" as she was facedown in the Mt. Calvary Apostolic Church.