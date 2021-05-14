Suit can proceed against ex-Indiana officer over crash death

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — A federal appeals court has ruled that a wrongful death lawsuit can proceed against a former South Bend police officer who killed a young mother when he ran a red light and plowed his patrol car into her vehicle.
Wednesday's decision by a three-judge panel of the Chicago-based U.S. Seventh Circuit Court of Appeals reversed a federal judge's March 2020 ruling that Justin Gorny could not be held liable under federal law for the death of Erica Flores, 22, the South Bend Tribune reported.