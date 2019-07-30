Summer concert series continues Friday

The fifth annual Downtown Sounds Summer Concerts at Veterans Memorial Park in downtown Shelton will be coming to a close Friday, Aug. 2.

The event runs from 5 to 9 p.m. and will feature Jen Durkin & the Business and The Big Takeover as well as numerous food trucks. This event also features a kids hour with BringtheHoopla and Hands-On Drumming starting at 6 p.m. Rain date is Aug. 9.from 5 to 9 p.m.

Food trucks are Pierogies on Wheels, Szabo’s Seafood Truck, Lucky Dog, Fryborg, M’estezo Grill and Tipsy Cones.

The concerts are free, though there is a suggested donation of $5 to sustain Celebrate Shelton's efforts in the community. As in the past, Celebrate Shelton’s community partner for Downtown Sounds is Boys & Girls Club of the Lower Naugatuck Valley.

Downtown Sounds Summer Cncerts partnering sponsor is Liberty Bank and is sponsored by RD Scinto, Valley Community Foundation, city of Shelton, Electri-Cable Assemblies, Mutual Security Credit Union, Griffin Health, D'Addario of Shelton, Inline Plastics, Luxy, Venman & Co., Boy Scouts of America Housatonic Council, Caloroso Eatery, Peoples United Bank, Cohen & Thomas, DSA Companies, Peralta Design,and Curtiss Ryan Honda of Shelton.

Celebrate Shelton — an initiative that highlights the Shelton community by creating fun and family-friendly events — was started in 2011 by small business owners and Shelton natives Nicole Heriot-Mikula, Michael Skrtic and Jimmy Tickey. To learn more, go to www.celebrateshelton.com.