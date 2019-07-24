Summer sounds, food trucks coming downtown

The latest in Celebrate Shelton's Downtown Sounds: Summer Concert Series will be July 26.

Celebrate Shelton and Liberty Bank are proud to announce the fifth annual Downtown Sounds Summer Concerts at Veterans Memorial Park in downtown Shelton on Fridays, July 26 and Aug. 2, from 5 to 9 p.m.

"We are thrilled to continue this free summer concert series and food truck festival in Downtown Shelton as an enjoyable place for all families to gather," said Jimmy Tickey, co-creator of Celebrate Shelton."When we started this summer concert series five years ago, we could only hope for the response we've seen from our community."

"Each night offers a great musical lineup, food trucks, handmade artisans, and a beer garden sponsored by New Belgium Brewing" said Nicole Heriot-Mikula, creator of Celebrate Shelton.

"This year, we will kick off each week with a Kids Hour: BringtheHoopla and Hands On Drumming. Then, starting at 6 p.m. each week, there will be live music from local to national bands," said Michael Skrtic, co-creator of Celebrate Shelton.

The musical line-up includes Baby Dynamite and The Alpaca Gnomes on July 26; and Jen Durkin & the Business and The Big Takeover on Aug. 2. Rain date is Aug. 9.

Food trucks are Pierogies on Wheels, Szabo’s Seafood Truck, Lucky Dog, Fryborg, M’estezo Grill and Tipsy Cones.

The concerts are free to attend, though there is a suggested donation of $5 to sustain Celebrate Shelton's efforts in the community. As in the past, Celebrate Shelton’s community partner for Downtown Sounds is Boys & Girls Club of the Lower Naugatuck Valley.

Downtown Sounds Summer Cncerts partnering sponsor is Liberty Bank and is sponsored by RD Scinto, Valley Community Foundation, city of Shelton, Electri-Cable Assemblies, Mutual Security Credit Union,Griffin Health, D'Addario of Shelton, Inline Plastics, Luxy, Venman & Co., Boy Scouts of America Housatonic Council, Caloroso Eatery, Peoples United Bank, Cohen & Thomas, DSA Companies, Peralta Design,and Curtiss Ryan Honda of Shelton.

Celebrate Shelton - an initiative that highlights the Shelton community by creatingfun and family-friendly events - began in 2011 by small business owners and Shelton-natives Nicole Heriot-Mikula, Michael Skrtic and Jimmy Tickey. Learn more about Celebrate Shelton at www.celebrateshelton.com.