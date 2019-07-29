SummerFest bands have Shelton connection

The Rico Monaco Band with Tito Puente, Jr. is among the performers at the first annual Summerfest CT at Riverwalk. The Rico Monaco Band with Tito Puente, Jr. is among the performers at the first annual Summerfest CT at Riverwalk. Photo: Contributed Photo Photo: Contributed Photo Image 1 of / 4 Caption Close SummerFest bands have Shelton connection 1 / 4 Back to Gallery

The first annual SummerFest CT, to be held on the city’s Riverwalk on Thursday, Aug. 18, will feature three bands with hometown connections to Shelton.

The bands performing are John Cafferty and the Beaver Brown Band; Hey Nineteen, the Steely Dan tribute band; and the Rico Monaco Band with Tito Puente, Jr. SummerFest will be held at Riverwalk, 100 Canal Street, and the rain date will be Aug. 25.

And the Shelton connections are plenty with these bands. Dale Dejoy of Hey Nineteen grew up in Shelton, and his family still lives in the city. Rico Monaco Band, headed by Monaco, also from Shelton, is a Latin Rock band that has toured the world, won multiple awards, performed with many national acts, and released seven records.

John Cafferty and the Beaver Brown Band is an American rock band from Rhode Island, which began its career in the 1970s and achieved mainstream success in the 1980s largely through their music in the film Eddie & The Cruisers. Cafferty’s in-laws are from Shelton.

Along with the bands will be an array of food trucks, a beer garden and additional entertainment to fill in the band change-over times. The concert will benefit the Boys & Girls Club of Lower Naugatuck Valley. Attendees are asked to bring nonperishable food collected for the Spooner House food pantry.

Tickets are $40 each, $45 at the gate. Performances are from 3 to 9 p.m. People can bring their lawn chairs, blankets and coolers. For event details, visit www.SummerFestCT.com or contact Elaine DeJoy at dejoyelaine@gmail.com.