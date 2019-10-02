Sunnyside Park gets a clean sweep

Employees from Fox Pest Control, an Oxford-based pest control company, spent time Friday, Sept. 27, picking up trash at Sunnyside Park. Employees from Fox Pest Control, an Oxford-based pest control company, spent time Friday, Sept. 27, picking up trash at Sunnyside Park. Photo: Contributed Photo Photo: Contributed Photo Image 1 of / 3 Caption Close Sunnyside Park gets a clean sweep 1 / 3 Back to Gallery

Sunnyside Park got a makeover Friday, Sept. 27, thanks to a Shelton native and the area company for which he is now employed.

Fox Pest Control, an Oxford-based company, gathered 35 staffers for a trash pickup project Friday morning. In all, the company staff picking up 12 bags’ worth of garbage at the park where Fox Pest Control operations manager and Shelton native Matt Kochanski spent much of his childhood.

“We live and work in this community,” said Kochanski. “It’s great to be able to give back to the community and volunteer our time and energy to help keep Connecticut clean. I also grew up in Shelton, and our office is next door in Oxford, so this community holds a special place in my heart.”

Kochanski said the Oxford Fox Pest Control office tries to perform some volunteer act, whether it be cleanups or food drives, to assist the communities in which the company serves.

“For our first year, I am really pleased at the turnout and the amount of trash we were able to collect,” said Kochanski. “Twelve bags is a lot. But now we set the bar for 2020, and we’re just going to have to do that much more next year.”

brian.gioiele@hearstmediact.com