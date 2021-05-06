Super Thursday: Britain votes in bumper crop of elections PAN PYLAS, Associated Press May 6, 2021 Updated: May 6, 2021 8:34 a.m.
1 of30 A man walks past a polling station in the Bank View Cafe in Sheffield, England as polls open for local, mayoral, Welsh and Scottish Government elections, Thursday May 6, 2021. Millions of people across Britain will cast a ballot on Thursday, in local elections, the biggest set of votes since the 2019 general election. A Westminster special-election is also taking place in Hartlepool, England. (Danny Lawson/PA via AP) Danny Lawson/AP Show More Show Less
2 of30 British Prime Minister Boris Johnson waves as he leaves a polling station with his partner Carrie Symonds after casting his vote in local council elections in London, Thursday May 6, 2021. Millions of people across Britain will cast a ballot on Thursday, in local elections, the biggest set of votes since the 2019 general election. A Westminster special-election is also taking place in Hartlepool, England. Matt Dunham/AP Show More Show Less 3 of30
4 of30 Mayor of London Sadiq Khan leaves the polling station, at St Albans Church in London, Thursday, May 6, 2021. Millions of people across Britain will cast a ballot on Thursday, in local elections, the biggest set of votes since the 2019 general election. A Westminster special-election is also taking place in Hartlepool, England. Frank Augstein/AP Show More Show Less
5 of30 Staff open a polling station ahead of local council elections in London, Thursday May 6, 2021. Millions of people across Britain will cast a ballot on Thursday, in local elections, the biggest set of votes since the 2019 general election. A Westminster special-election is also taking place in Hartlepool, England. Matt Dunham/AP Show More Show Less 6 of30
7 of30 A man wearing a face covering leaves the polling station at St Albans Church after he voted, in London, Thursday, May 6, 2021. Millions of people across Britain will cast a ballot on Thursday, in local elections, the biggest set of votes since the 2019 general election. A Westminster special-election is also taking place in Hartlepool, England. Frank Augstein/AP Show More Show Less
8 of30 A Chelsea Pensioner walks past a sign for a polling station after voting in London, Thursday, May 6, 2021. Millions of people across Britain will cast a ballot on Thursday, in local elections, the biggest set of votes since the 2019 general election. A Westminster special-election is also taking place in Hartlepool, England. Matt Dunham/AP Show More Show Less 9 of30
10 of30 A Chelsea Pensioner drives his mobility scooter past a sign for a polling station after voting in London, Thursday, May 6, 2021. Millions of people across Britain will cast a ballot on Thursday, in local elections, the biggest set of votes since the 2019 general election. A Westminster special-election is also taking place in Hartlepool, England. Matt Dunham/AP Show More Show Less
11 of30 A men wearing a surgical mask to curb the spread of coronavirus walks past a sign for a polling station as he arrives to vote in London, Thursday, May 6, 2021. Millions of people across Britain will cast a ballot on Thursday, in local elections, the biggest set of votes since the 2019 general election. A Westminster special-election is also taking place in Hartlepool, England. Matt Dunham/AP Show More Show Less 12 of30
13 of30 Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer and his wife Victoria leave after casting their vote in the local and London Mayoral election, at Greenwood Centre polling station, in London,, Thursday May 6, 2021. Millions of people across Britain will cast a ballot on Thursday, in local elections, the biggest set of votes since the 2019 general election. A Westminster special-election is also taking place in Hartlepool, England. (Dominic Lipinski/PA via AP) Dominic Lipinski/AP Show More Show Less
14 of30 A Chelsea Pensioner walks past a sign for a polling station as he arrives to vote in London, Thursday, May 6, 2021. Millions of people across Britain will cast a ballot on Thursday, in local elections, the biggest set of votes since the 2019 general election. A Westminster special-election is also taking place in Hartlepool, England. Matt Dunham/AP Show More Show Less 15 of30
16 of30 A woman wearing a face mask leaves the polling station at St Albans Church after voting, in London, Thursday, May 6, 2021. Millions of people across Britain will cast a ballot on Thursday, in local elections, the biggest set of votes since the 2019 general election. A Westminster special-election is also taking place in Hartlepool, England. Frank Augstein/AP Show More Show Less
17 of30 Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his fiancee Carrie Symonds leave after casting their vote in the local and London Mayoral election, at Methodist Central Hall, in central London, Thursday May 6, 2021. Polling stations across Britain opened Thursday in what are considered to be the biggest-ever set of elections outside a general election and which could have huge repercussion for the future of the United Kingdom. (Stefan Rousseau/PA via AP) Stefan Rousseau/AP Show More Show Less 18 of30
19 of30 A man wearing a face mask leaves the polling station at St Albans Church after voting, in London, Thursday, May 6, 2021. Millions of people across Britain will cast a ballot on Thursday, in local elections, the biggest set of votes since the 2019 general election. A Westminster special-election is also taking place in Hartlepool, England. Frank Augstein/AP Show More Show Less
20 of30 Mayor of Greater Manchester Andy Burnham leaves after casting his vote in the Manchester mayoral election in Warrington, England, Thursday May 6, 2021. Polling stations across Britain have opened in what are considered to be the biggest-ever set of elections outside a general election. Tens of millions of voters are electing governments for Scotland and Wales, big city mayors, as well as local authorities up and down the land. (Danny Lawson/PA via AP) Danny Lawson/AP Show More Show Less 21 of30
22 of30 A man wearing a face mask arrives to vote at a polling station in Glasgow, Scotland, Thursday May 6, 2021. Scots are heading to the polls to elect the next Scottish Government - though the coronavirus pandemic means it could be more than 48 hours before all the results are counted. (Jane Barlow/PA via AP) Jane Barlow/AP Show More Show Less
23 of30 Henry, a six year old labradoodle, waits outside a polling station near the SS Great Britain on Brunel Square in Bristol, England, whilst their owner votes in the Local elections, Thursday May 6, 2021. Millions of people across Britain will cast a ballot on Thursday, in local elections, the biggest set of votes since the 2019 general election. (Claire Hayhurst/PA via AP) Claire Hayhurst/AP Show More Show Less 24 of30
25 of30 People arrive to vote at a polling station in Glasgow, Scotland, Thursday May 6, 2021. Scots are heading to the polls to elect the next Scottish Government - though the coronavirus pandemic means it could be more than 48 hours before all the results are counted. (Jane Barlow/PA via AP) Jane Barlow/AP Show More Show Less
26 of30 People queue to vote outside a polling station in Glasgow, Scotland, Thursday May 6, 2021. Scots are heading to the polls to elect the next Scottish Government - though the coronavirus pandemic means it could be more than 48 hours before all the results are counted. (Jane Barlow/PA via AP) Jane Barlow/AP Show More Show Less 27 of30
28 of30 A dog tied up outside a polling station in Mintlaw, Scotland, Thursday May 6, 2021. Scots are heading to the polls to elect the next Scottish Government - though the coronavirus pandemic means it could be more than 48 hours before all the results are counted. (Andrew Milligan/PA via AP) Andrew Milligan/AP Show More Show Less
29 of30 Mayor of London Sadiq Khan holds his dog Luna as his wife Saadiya votes at St Albans Church in London, Thursday, May 6, 2021. Khan voted by post. Millions of people across Britain will cast a ballot on Thursday, in local elections, the biggest set of votes since the 2019 general election. A Westminster special-election is also taking place in Hartlepool, England. Frank Augstein/AP Show More Show Less
30 of30
LONDON (AP) — Polling stations across Britain opened Thursday for what are considered the biggest set of elections outside a general election, local and regional contests that could have huge repercussion for the future of the United Kingdom.
On what has been dubbed Super Thursday, around 50 million voters were asked to cast ballots up and down the land in elections that had been postponed by a year because of the coronavirus pandemic. At stake are governments for Scotland and Wales, big city mayors, including for London and Manchester, as well as thousands of council members, police commissioners and other local authorities.