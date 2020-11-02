Superintendent: 11 drivers unavailable, suspending 7 Shelton school bus runs

SHELTON — With nearly a dozen drivers unavailable, seven school bus runs were suspended Monday morning, the superintendent said.

Eleven drivers were unavailable Monday — including the one who has tested positive, another who is quarantined and two others who have reported having fevers and are being tested — leaving seven bus runs without drivers, according to interim Superintendent Beth Smith.

The schools impacted were Shelton High, Shelton Intermediate School and Perry Hill School.

The loss of drivers only impacted the morning runs Monday, said Ken Nappi, head of the city-run Shelton Student Transportation Services, as the company adjusted schedules to allow for all afternoon runs to take place.

Smith said she was contacted by Shelton Student Transportation Services about 6 a.m., then had each building principal inform parents and staff.

This comes three days after the district closed Mohegan School after a community member tested positive and contact tracing was required before allowing students and some staff back into the building. Mohegan School is open Monday.

That positive test was followed by another case at Mohegan School reported Friday and two more of Shelton High community members over the weekend. In all, 18 individuals within the school district have tested positive since schools reopened in September.

