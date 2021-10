SHELTON — With its food supply dwindling, Spooner House officials are calling on the community for donations to restock its shelves.

Susan Agamy, Spooner House executive director, said the amount of food presently stored in the Valley Food Bank is about half of what is normal for this time of year. Agamy said Spooner House assisted 100 to 150 households in the Naugatuck Valley with food insecurity each month.

“The donations have been low,” Agamy said. “When the pandemic hit, we had a surge. People really stepped up to help. But over time, and as everything has begun to open up again, it has slowed.”

The Valley Food Bank at Spooner House, which is located on Todd Road in Shelton, operates by appointment Monday through Thursday and on an emergency basis as needed, providing 10 days’ worth of groceries once per calendar month for each client in need.

Agamy said those suffering from food insecurity are continuing to struggle, even as the state more fully reopens from the height of the pandemic.

“As we all return to more normalcy in our lives, these people are the last to feel the benefits,” she said.

With the end of the supplemental unemployment money and the eviction moratorium, people on the edge could be suffering an even greater crisis,” Agamy said. She also expects demand to increase as the weather grows colder and the holidays approach.

The items most needed at Spooner House are shelf-stable milk and powdered milk; pancake mix; syrup; peanut butter and jelly; canned fruit and applesauce; kidney, black, garbanzo and navy beans; canned chicken or tuna; oatmeal and other cereal; and pasta sauce.

In 2020, more than 100,000 meals were provided to more than 3,000 adults, children, and seniors in the Valley. Agamy said most of those using the service are from Shelton.

During November and December 2020, the food bank provided 510 households in need with holiday meal baskets, complete with a frozen turkey and additional foods.

“We couldn’t be in a better place than Shelton, the Valley,” Agamy said. “We are dedicated to serving those in need in the community. When we turn to the community for support, they always deliver.”

brian.gioiele@hearstmediact.com