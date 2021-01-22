Supply issues hinder Alabama COVID-19 vaccination efforts

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama is getting roughly half has much COVID-19 vaccine as it was expecting based on federal plans announced last year, officials said Friday, meaning it would take more than two years to vaccinate the state's adult population without improvement.
The state has 800 approved vaccination sites and is trying to deliver shots as quickly as it can, but supply issues have been the biggest hinderance to state vaccination efforts, said Dr. Scott Harris, the head of the Alabama Department of Public Health.