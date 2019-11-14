Supreme Court hears arguments on changing lake’s name

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — The battle over the name of a popular Minneapolis lake has landed before the Minnesota Supreme Court.

Justices heard arguments Wednesday on whether the state Department of Natural Resources has the authority to change the name of Lake Calhoun to its original Dakota name, Bde Maka Ska (buh-DAY' muh-KAHS' ka).

The state Court of Appeals ruled in April that the agency overstepped its authority in January 2018 when it changed the name. It said authority to change the name rested with the Legislature under statutes governing lake and other place names.

KARE-TV reports Save Lake Calhoun attorney Erick Kaardal argued the legislature enacted a policy that says lake names that have been used more than 40 years cannot be changed without lawmakers granting additional authority.

It could take the court months to make a decision.

