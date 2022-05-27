Surfer helps families honor loved ones with 'one last wave' JENNIFER McDERMOTT, Associated Press May 27, 2022 Updated: May 27, 2022 1:25 a.m.
1 of18 Dan Fischer, of Newport, R.I., carries his surfboard on Easton's Beach, in Newport, Wednesday, May 18, 2022. Fischer, 42, created the One Last Wave Project in January 2022 to use the healing power of the ocean to help families coping with a loss, as it helped him following the death of his father. Fischer places the names of lost loved ones onto his surfboards, then takes the surfboards out into the ocean as a way to memorialize the loved ones in a place that was meaningful to them. Steven Senne/AP Show More Show Less
NEWPORT, R.I. (AP) — Surfing is no longer a solitary pursuit for Dan Fischer. When he catches a wave along the shores of Rhode Island, he looks down at a surfboard covered with the names of people who have died, but who shared his love of the ocean.
His father's name is the guiding light at the top.
Written By
JENNIFER McDERMOTT