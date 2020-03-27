Surgeon general on pandemic: Detroit will worsen next week

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — The U.S. surgeon general said Friday that the situation in Detroit, a national “hot spot” for cases of the new coronavirus, will worsen next week.

Three counties in the Detroit area — Wayne, Oakland and Macomb — account for 84% of the nearly 3,000 people in Michigan confirmed to have COVID-19. At least 60 have died, all but eight from the three-county region.

Detroit, Chicago and New Orleans “will have a worse week next week,” Surgeon General Jerome Adams said on “CBS This Morning."

His comments came a day after Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's administration began implementing a plan in which hospitals outside southeast Michigan are being asked to serve as “relief” hospitals. They will offer 10% of their usual bed capacity to accept patients from hospitals overwhelmed with virus patients.