Survivor of capsized lift boat details escape during hearing

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A man who was on a liftboat that capsized off the coast of Louisiana in April, killing 13 people on board, on Monday recalled how he hammered on a window with a fire extinguisher, was sucked into the sea by a wave and then prayed to God to calm the seas as he floated in the choppy waters before being rescued.
Dwayne Lewis spoke Monday during the first day of what is slated to be a two-week hearing by the Coast Guard into the events of April 13 when a ship called the Seacor Power capsized about seven miles (11 kilometers) off the Louisiana coast. Only six people on board survived. including Lewis. He is one of two survivors slated to speak during the hearing.