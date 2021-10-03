Survivors of 2013 shipwreck honor dead on Italian island Oct. 3, 2021 Updated: Oct. 3, 2021 11:36 a.m.
1 of5 Migrants sit on the deck of the Italian supply vessel, Asso Ventinove as seen from aboard the Seabird, an NGO aircraft, after they were rescued from aboard a migrant boat drifting in the central Mediterranean Sea near the Bouri oilfields north of Libya, Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021. The offshore supply vessel on Saturday rescued dozens of migrants, including women and children, fleeing Libya to Europe on a crowded, wooden boat. Renata Brito/AP Show More Show Less
Migrants sit on the deck of the Italian supply vessel, Asso Ventinove as seen from aboard the Seabird, an NGO aircraft, after they were rescued from aboard a migrant boat drifting in the central Mediterranean Sea near the Bouri oilfields north of Libya, Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021. The offshore supply vessel on Saturday rescued dozens of migrants, including women and children, fleeing Libya to Europe on a crowded, wooden boat.
4 of5 The Italian supply vessel, Asso Ventinove is seen from aboard the Seabird, an NGO aircraft, as it prepares to rescue persons from aboard a migrant boat drifting in the central Mediterranean Sea near the Bouri oilfields north of Libya, Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021. The offshore supply vessel on Saturday rescued dozens of migrants, including women and children, fleeing Libya to Europe on a crowded, wooden boat. Renata Brito/AP Show More Show Less
LAMPEDUSA, Sicily (AP) — Survivors of a 2013 capsizing, one of the Mediterranean's more deadly migrant tragedies, on Sunday joined residents of a tiny Italian isle in an anniversary ceremony to honor the 368 people who died.
Participants in the memorial tossed flowers into the crystalline waters off Lampedusa, a southern Italian island closer to North Africa than to the Italian mainland.