Survivors of Russian university shooting airlifted to Moscow DARIA LITVINOVA, Associated Press Sep. 21, 2021 Updated: Sep. 21, 2021 5:50 a.m.
MOSCOW (AP) — Seven survivors of a shooting at a university in central Russia that left six people dead and 28 more wounded are to be airlifted to Moscow for medical treatment on Tuesday, according to a top education official.
Minister of Science and Higher Education Valery Falkov said Tuesday that the shooting at the Perm State University on Monday was a “grave tragedy” and offered condolences to the families of the victims.
DARIA LITVINOVA