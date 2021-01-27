Suspect: Role in US reporter's death in Pakistan was 'minor' KATHY GANNON, Associated Press Jan. 27, 2021 Updated: Jan. 27, 2021 6:55 a.m.
1 of4 Faisal Siddiqi, a lawyer for the family of Daniel Pearl, an American reporter for the Wall Street Journal who was kidnapped and killed in Pakistan, talks to journalists after an appeal hearing in the case, at the Supreme Court, in Islamabad, Pakistan, Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021. In a dramatic turn of events, Ahmad Saeed Omar Sheik, a man convicted and later acquitted in the 2002 murder of American journalist Daniel Pearl admitted a "minor" role in his death, upending 18 years of denials, the Pearl family lawyer said Wednesday. Waseem Khan/AP Show More Show Less
2 of4 Faisal Siddiqi, a lawyer for the family of Daniel Pearl, an American reporter for the Wall Street Journal who was kidnapped and killed in Pakistan, talks to journalists after an appeal hearing in the case, at the Supreme Court, in Islamabad, Pakistan, Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021. In a dramatic turn of events, Ahmad Saeed Omar Sheik, a man convicted and later acquitted in the 2002 murder of American journalist Daniel Pearl admitted a "minor" role in his death, upending 18 years of denials, the Pearl family lawyer said Wednesday. Waseem Khan/AP Show More Show Less
3 of4 Mehmood A. Sheikh, defense lawyer for British-born Pakistani Ahmad Saeed Omar Sheikh, speaks to journalists outside the Supreme Court after an appeal hearing in the Daniel Pearl case, in Islamabad, Pakistan, Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021. In a dramatic turn of events, Ahmad Saeed Omar Sheikh, a man convicted and later acquitted in the 2002 murder of American journalist Daniel Pearl admitted a "minor" role in his death, upending 18 years of denials, the Pearl family lawyer said Wednesday. Waseem Khan/AP Show More Show Less
4 of4 FILE - In this March 29, 2002 file photo, Ahmed Omar Saeed Sheikh, a British-Pakistani man accused in the 2002 killing of the American Wall Street Journal reporter Daniel Pearl appears at the court in Karachi, Pakistan. In a dramatic turn of events, Sheikh, a man convicted and later acquitted in the 2002 murder of Pearl admitted a "minor" role in his death, upending 18 years of denials, the Pearl family lawyer said Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021. Zia Mazhar/AP Show More Show Less
ISLAMABAD (AP) — In a dramatic turn of events, a man convicted and later acquitted in the 2002 killing of American journalist Daniel Pearl admitted a “minor" role in his death, upending 18 years of denials, the Pearl family lawyer said Wednesday.
A letter handwritten by Ahmad Saeed Omar Sheikh in 2019, in which he admits limited involvement in the death of the Wall Street Journal reporter, was submitted to Pakistan's Supreme Court nearly two weeks ago. It wasn't until Wednesday that Sheikh's lawyers confirmed their client wrote it.