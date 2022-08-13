Suspect in 4 New Mexico killings left trail of violence SUSAN MONTOYA BRYAN, STEFANIE DAZIO and JULIE WATSON, Associated Press Aug. 13, 2022 Updated: Aug. 13, 2022 12:59 a.m.
4 of6 FILE - This undated file photo released by the City of Española shows Muhammad Afzaal Hussain, 27, a planning and land use director who was killed in Albuquerque, N.M., on Aug. 1, 2022. Hussain is one of four victims in a series of killings of Muslim men in New Mexico's largest city as the deaths sent ripples of fear through the religious community nationwide. The 27-year-old urban planner had been out for his evening walk and was talking on the phone when he was gunned down. Afzaal Hussain had worked on the campaign of a New Mexico congresswoman, and police have not said how suspect Muhammad Syed knew Muhammad Afzaal Hussain. (City of Española via AP, File) AP Show More Show Less
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — In the six years since he resettled in the United States from Afghanistan, the primary suspect in the slayings of four Muslim men in Albuquerque has been arrested several times for domestic violence and captured on camera slashing the tires of a woman's car, according to police and court records.
The lengthy pattern of violence — which began not long after Muhammad Syed arrived in the states — has shocked members of the city’s small, close-knit Muslim community, some of whom knew him from the local mosque and who initially had assumed the killer was an outsider with a bias against the Islamic religion. Now, they are coming to terms with the idea that they never really understood the man.
Written By
SUSAN MONTOYA BRYAN, STEFANIE DAZIO and JULIE WATSON