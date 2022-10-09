Suspect in Las Vegas stabbings solicited work 2 days before

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
LAS VEGAS (AP) — The suspect in a stabbing rampage on the Las Vegas Strip that left two people dead and six injured was in Los Angeles soliciting employment from strangers two days before the attack, according to a California TV station.
In a video taken Tuesday by photographer Jorge Lopez for NBCLA sister station Telemundo 52, a man who identified himself as Yoni Barrios approached Lopez outside Los Angeles City Hall and asked for help, saying he had lost his home and everything he had.