Suspect in car bomb death of Maltese journalist changes plea Feb. 23, 2021 Updated: Feb. 23, 2021 11:43 a.m.
VALLETTA, Malta (AP) — One of three men accused of killing Maltese investigative journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia in a 2017 car bombing changed his plea to guilty Tuesday and was immediately sentenced to 15 years in prison.
The man, Vince Muscat, together with brothers Alfred and George Degiorgio, had been accused of detonating the bomb that killed Caruana Galizia as she was driving her car on Oct. 16, 2017.