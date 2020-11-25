Suspect in fatal shooting of Detroit girl arrested in Dallas

DETROIT (AP) — A 22-year-old Michigan man has been arrested in Dallas in connection with the fatal shooting of 7-year-old girl in Detroit.

Christion Mitchell-Childress was taken into custody Friday, according to The Detroit News.

Mitchell-Childress and Emmett Williams Jr., 19, were charged last week in Detroit with first-degree murder. Williams, of Detroit, already has been arraigned and authorities were seeking Mitchell-Childress, of Southfield, who is expected to be extradited to Michigan.

Reginae Williams was sleeping Oct. 28 on a sofa in a Detroit home when she was struck in the head after shots were fired from a vehicle through a living room window. She died two days later.

“It’s sad that as parents you put your child to sleep and you lay them on the couch, and you’re thinking that all is well but yet a coward decides that they have nothing better to do than come and shoot rounds into a house,” her mother, Etosha Williams, said after the shooting.