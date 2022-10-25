Suspect jailed without bond after shooting at SU frat party

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — A man accused of firing shots into a crowd gathered at a fraternity party near Southern University's Baton Rouge campus is in custody and being held without bond, authorities said.

Jaicedric Williams, 22, was arrested early Sunday, days after the Oct. 21 shooting that left 11 people hurt amid homecoming celebrations held on and off campus, news outlets reported. Two other suspects, Miles Moss, 24, and Daryl Stansberry, 28, were arrested Saturday on 11 counts each of accessory after the fact to attempted first-degree murder and one count of illegal use of a weapon or dangerous instrumentality.